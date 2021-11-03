Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Rivers, cart away AK 47 rifle

Wednesday, November 3, 2021


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: Gunmen kill two policemen in Port Harcourt, cart away Ak-47

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday evening shot dead two policemen on stop and search duty in Diobu, Mile 1 area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rivers police command spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed the incident, saying the personnel were attacked during a stop and search duty at Okija Street, in Mile One, Diobu,Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said the gunmen carted away one AK47 Rifle belonging to one of the Officers.

“I can confirm the attack on our men posted to Okija street on stop and Search by unknown gunmen last night.

“Two Police officers were killed. Investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police.”

He stated further that, “One Toyota Corolla with Reg.no Rivers ABU 380 AW used by the attackers was abandoned. One AK47 Rifle belonging to one of the Officers carted away.”

Meanwhile, it was, however, learnt that the owner of the taxi, which the unknown gunmen boarded before the attack submitted himself to the Police and was immediately detained.

