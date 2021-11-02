Bandits attack University of Abuja, abduct 4 staff, children

Daredevil bandits early Tuesday morning attacked the staff quarters of University of Abuja, in Nigeria’s federal capital territory taking away four workers of the institution and their children.

The University did not state the number of children or disclose the identity of the abducted workers in a post it put up on its Facebook page announcing the incident.

It however added that it has mobilized its safety officers and security personnel to protect the quarters while efforts are on to rescue the abducted persons.

The statement by the University reads: “Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University in the early hours of today.

“Our Safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilised to secure the quarters.

“We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return. A sad day for us, indeed! 😢😭

However, while confirming the incident, the FCT Police Command in statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh said six persons were abducted from the University’s staff quarter.

While assuring FCT residents of their safety and protection of lives and property, the Police Command added that it deployed additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the university’s main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university.

The Police said the deployment of security assets and personnel were meant to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

The statement reads: “The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens. Preliminary investigations however revealed that six persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

“The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

“On this note, the Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883”