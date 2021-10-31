Photo: Tinubu Visits Buhari in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, today, Sunday, 31 October, received Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“I came to thank the President for visiting me when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated love and empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” said Asiwaju.

On Thusrday, 13 August, President Buhari visited Tinubu, in London. Buhari also had stayed back in the city to see his doctors after attending the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE 2021-2025), which held on July 29.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Friday evening,8 October. That was after spending three months in the UK for a knee surgery.

