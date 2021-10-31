Nigeria Will Be Great Despite the Challenges – Osinbajo

*VP attends PFN Thanksgiving in Jos, back in Abuja commends unity of Kuje community as people of different faiths celebrate church anniversary_

*Osinbajo is an uncommon man, always collaborating with the masses – President, Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria_

Despite the challenges the country is currently facing, Nigerians should not lose hope as it remains a nation with great promises and a bright future, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo who has on different occasions affirmed his faith and firm belief in the country’s great future and immense potential of its people, declared this again on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State, where he was special guest at the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) chapter in the State.

In the same vein, on his return to Abuja yesterday afternoon, the Vice President also attended the 2021 Annual Convention of the Kings Palace Church International, in Kuje, where he observed that the people of Kuje are an example of Nigerian unity, with different strands of the community and faiths; including the Muslim traditional ruler of Kuje, the Gomo of Kuje (paramount ruler of Kuje), Alhaji Haruna Jibrin Tanko, gracing the anniversary of the church held at the Town hall. The Gomo welcomed the VP and lauded the contributions of the church in the community.

The VP commended the gathering in Kuje and noted that it was a show of unity.

Speaking at Kuje, Prof Osinbajo said “we must be united. Our country is better and stronger as one than separate. Other countries are trying to be bigger. Nobody is trying to be smaller. We will not be smaller in the mighty name of Jesus. The Lord God Almighty will help us to grow in understanding, and to treat each other with fairness and with justice.”

Earlier in Jos, he urged Nigerians to speak positively about the country, to stir up faith among citizens in its future. And personally, the VP affirmed that he “is completely convinced that the future of our nation is very bright indeed.”

“This is a nation that God’s hand is laid upon… a nation with many great promises. We have so many expectations from God as He leads us by His Spirit,” he stated.

The VP further noted that despite the complexities of some national issues, “our God is the God of complex situations. He steps in when things get really complicated, He is not a man whose options are limited, He has no limits, no boundaries, no quotas, He is God; which is why from the very beginning of creation, He demonstrated that He is a God of the most complex and difficult situations.”

Giving an example with the story of creation in the Book of Genesis, the VP said, “Even at creation, there was confusion; the earth was without form, it was bleak, dark and void, there seemed to be hopelessness and despair. But in all the confusion, the same verse says that God was right there, the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.”

He noted that what happened next was that God spoke and transformed the situation.

“The word He spoke transformed the darkness, the insecurity, the fear, the conflicts, to light, peace and joy. He spoke, and the situation was transformed…. if we want our personal circumstances to change or we want our country to be at peace, and to prosper, we, the saints of God, must declare it. We must speak the reality we desire,” the VP stated.

Continuing on the importance of speaking positive words about the country and praying for its prosperity, the VP admonished that, “the people of God cannot speak like the people of the world (and say) ‘…the country is bad, this Nigeria is not working, this country will break up…’ that is death not life. We carry life, we carry liberty from evil and oppression.

“So, we will speak blessings unto our land, our communities and our families, we will use the blessings,” the Vice President affirmed, while urging Nigerians to have faith in the country’s rising, despite its challenges.

The VP also used the analogy of the biblical story of the valley of dry bones as “God’s metaphoric depiction of the helplessness and hopelessness of a nation; and God’s ability, just by the spoken words of a man, to bring back life and hope. God is there. Then He speaks, as He is doing now.”

Speaking directly to the PFN and church leaders, Prof. Osinbajo said, “we, who are the sons of God, priests, must speak the power and grace of God to our nation; (we must speak the power and grace) to fear, to insurgency, to banditry. And the church must not fear, we are the ecclesia, the called-out ones, a people of promise. We are indestructible…The word of God now reminds us that the glory of the latter temple shall be greater than the former.”

Earlier on arrival at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, the Vice President was received by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as well as the State’s Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden; PFN leaders in the State and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, in his remarks at the Kuje event, the VP reiterated his faith and hope in a new Nigeria, noting that “there is a better tomorrow.”

He commended the church’s clergy, Rev. Samuel Ogbodo and Pastor (Mrs.) Gloria Ogbodo, for “16 years work of ministry.”

While praying for the Kuje community and the church in the area, the VP reiterated his earlier call on Christians to pray for the prosperity of the nation.

On his part, the Senior Pastor of the Kings Palace Church International, Rev. Samuel Ogbodo, thanked the Vice President for his humility and commitment to the service of the people, noting that his visit to the church and community was the beginning of a new era.

Also at the Kuje event, the National President of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Dr. Iyke Odo, praised Prof. Osinbajo’s patriotism, passion for and commitment to the progress of the country, describing the VP as a perfect and worthy Vice President of the country.

His words: “We are very privileged to have this uncommon man. A man very unusual, very unique in his ways of adapting and collaborating with the masses of this country.

“The man we are seeing is a professor in Law, but because of what we have seen him do, his performance, his physical and mental agility, his connection to the problems of this country and the passion he has shown in every step and by every move, his intellectual sagacity is unquestionable.”

“Our Vice President would have been a professor in any other calling; he is a great man.”

Apart from clergymen from churches in Kuje, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT chapter, Rev. Jonah Samson and the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Tanko, there were several other community and religious leaders, alongside professionals in the area who filled the Kuje Town Hall to its brim at the event yesterday.