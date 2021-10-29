PDP Convention Holds as Secondus Loses Appeal

PDP Convention Holds as Secondus Loses Appeal

Friday, October 29, 2021 3:33 pm


PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus: High Court of Rivers sack him from office

PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were on tenterhooks as their convention is scheduled for tomorrow while a court case meant to stop it was still on. Uche Secondus, the suspended Chairman of the party, filed the case to stop the party and 12 others.
Now members can heave a sigh of relief. This is because the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State today, 29 October 2021, gave a verdict that the convention could hold.

Secondus went to court to stop the 30 October convention “pending the determination of the substantive appeal.”

Justice Gabriel Kolawale delivered the ruling and dismissed the application. In other words, the Appeal panel gave a verdict that the PDP’s convention scheduled for Saturday should go on.

