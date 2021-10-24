Ugandan president speaks after bomb blast in capital

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday said the perpetrators of the bomb attack in the capital Kampala on Saturday night will be arrested.

“It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators.

The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality,’’ Museveni tweeted.

The president said the Police were at the scene in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb, and will provide more information later as well as release guidelines to the public on dealing with possible terrorist threats.

Museveni said available information shows that three people dropped off a polythene bag, which later exploded, killing one person and injuring five others.

The blast came days after the British and French embassies here issued a security alert to their citizens, warning of a terror attack. (Xinhua/NAN)(