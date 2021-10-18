COVID-19 third wave: 288 deaths recorded in Lagos so far

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi says the state has recorded 288 deaths in the ongoing COVID-19 third wave.

The commissioner also said that the state had conducted 783,404 valid COVID-19 sample tests since the inception of the pandemic.

Abayomi made the disclosure on Monday through his Facebook account @Profakinolaabayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Oct. 15.

The commissioner said that 73 per cent of the tests were conducted by accredited private COVID-19 laboratories, while 27 per cent were done by government owned laboratories.

According to him, the state recorded 24 new COVID-19 infections on the reported day, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 77,377.

He said that 91 patients among those who had tested positive for the virus were transferred out of the country, while some were transferred to other states.

Abayomi said that 5,192 COVID-19 patients who had been successfully treated and recovered had been discharged from the state’s public and private care centres.

According to him, the state recorded 213 to 901 average daily infections between November and December, 2020, at the height of the second wave of the pandemic.

Abayomi noted that the bed occupancy rate had further declined to 10 per cent at the state’s public and private care centres.

He said that the 11 activated care centres had 570 bed capacity, while 514 beds are available.

According to him, the average case positivity rate currently stood at 9.8 per cent, while its fatality rate is 0.85 per cent.