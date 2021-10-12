Murder of Super TV Boss: Docking of 2 Women Suspects

By Akin Kuponiyi

Lagos State Director of public prosecution today arraigned Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri, the two murder suspects of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Micheal Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square,Lagos State south west Nigeria.

However,the second defendant Adedapo Quadri pleaded guilty to the first count charge and he was quickly corrected by her counsel to plead not guilty to the charge.

The two defendants were arraigned on eight- count charge of conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, fraudulently making of bank statements and stealing.

The first defendant’s sister Chioma Egbuchu,was alleged to have stolen iPhone 7, belonging to late Ataga.

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution DPP, stated that on 15th June,2021 at 19,Adewale Oshin street, in Lekki Phase1, the defendants conspired amongst themselves and murdered the deceased, while Ojukwu and the second defendant, allegedly killed the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, by stabbing him severally with a knife on his neck and chest.

The two defendants were also alleged to have conspired together to procure and make Access and UBA Bank, account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

They also forged First United Bank account statement of one Mary, from June 1, 2021.While Ojukwu and Quadri, were alleged to have forged an international passport and a driver’s license In Chidinma’s name.

Chidinma was accused of stealing two iPhones, an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 11, one Apple MacBook Laptop and ATM cards of Access and GT Banks belonging to the late Usifo Ataga from which the sum of N380,000 was subsequently withdrawn.

On June 22, 2021, Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu was found in possession of stolen iPhone 7, property, of the late Usifo Ataga.

The offences alleged to have been committed by the defendants is punishable under Sections 411, 233, 365 (2) b, 280, 329, of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who was arraigned before the court alongside Quadri and Egbuchi, pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Earlier, Mr O. Egwu, announced his appearance for the first defendant, while Mr Babatunde Busari, announced his appearance for the second defendant and while the Director Office Public Defender, Dr Babajide Martins appeared for the third defendant.

Ojukwu, 21, was alleged to have murdered Ataga, in a Service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a short-let apartment on Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

The defendant was consequently arrested on June 23 in her father’s house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

The 50-year-old deceased Ataga, was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.

The presiding Judge Yetunde Adesanya, remanded the first and second defendants in prison custody and allowed the third defendant to continue on the bail granted her at the Magistrate court.

The case was subsequently adjourned till November, 9 and 11, for trial to commence.