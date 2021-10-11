Wole Soyinka Not Dead!

Wole Soyinka Not Dead!

Monday, October 11, 2021 4:28 pm


Professor Wole Soyinka

Hundreds of Twitter users were shocked a while ago when it was claimed that Professor Wole Soyinka was dead. The man is in Los Angeles right now promoting his new novel, ”Chronicles From the Land of the  Happiest People on Earth.”
The novel has been receiving positive reviews in the media all over the world.
Wole Soyinka, author of many books spanning all genres, won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

This afternoon, he gave the opening address at the First J.P. Clark Memorial Symposium.

