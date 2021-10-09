Photo News: Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

Photo News: Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

Saturday, October 9, 2021 12:54 am


Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu at the airport

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, on Friday, returned to Lagos from London where he went for a knee surgery.

Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu at the airport

He was received at the Murtala Moahammed International Airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi and many party big shots.
While in London recuperating and undergoing physiotherapy, he was visited by President Muhammadu Buahari, Ibikunle Amosun, some House of Representatives members and many others.

