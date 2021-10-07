There Won’t Be Emergency Rule in Anambra, Buhari Assures Obiano

Thursday, October 7, 2021 2:14 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Anambra State Governor, H.E. Chief Willie Obiano this morning at the State House, Abuja. Photo Courtesy: Bashir Ahmad (Personal Assistant to the President)

Those expecting that a state of emergency would be declared in Anambra State can now perish the thought. And the electorate and contestants in the 6 November governorship election can now heave a sigh of relief like a train that just arrived on its platform after a long tortuous trip. Reason: President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Governor Willy Obiano of Anambra, who visited him in Abuja that the threat of emergency rule by Attorney General Abubakar Malami holds no water.

This was disclosed by Obiano to State House Correspondents today after his parley with Buhari.
He said he took Malami’s threat to the Buhari. “That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General. Malami. Very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus,” he said

“That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General. Malami.

In Benue, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau, Borno (the epicenter of terrorism), bandits and terrorists kill citizens like a typical Mongol invasion. Yes, a state of emergency was not declared in each.
It can only happen in a situation of a complete breakdown of law and order like the “operation wet e” (arson) in the old Western Region.

