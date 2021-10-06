4 Taliban soldiers killed in attacks in eastern Afghan province

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 2:28 pm


At least four Taliban fighters were killed in attacks in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, sources and media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Two were killed while collecting taxes from shopkeepers in the city of Jalalabad, a source who asked not to be named told dpa.

Three civilians were also wounded. The unknown assailants took the fighters’ weapons before fleeing the scene.

Overnight, a roadside bomb targeted the vehicle of the Taliban’s head of Khewa district, also in Nangarhar.

Two Taliban members were killed and the district chief was wounded, the source added.

Also, a religious cleric was assassinated in neighbouring Laghman province, according to local broadcasters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Assassinations, bombings and unattributed killings are on the rise in eastern Afghanistan, mainly in Nangarhar, since the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The Taliban officials refuse to talk about attacks on their forces but say they are continuing their crackdown on alleged Islamic State hideouts.

Chief Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday that they arrested four Islamic State members on the outskirts of Kabul during a special operation.

Islamic State militants have claimed most of the attacks on the Taliban and seem to be emerging as the main rival group following the ouster of the internationally-backed government by the Taliban. (dpa/NAN)

