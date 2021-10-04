Prof Alabi, 3 others regain freedom from kidnappers in Kogi

Prof Alabi, 3 others regain freedom from kidnappers in Kogi

Monday, October 4, 2021 9:36 am


Nigeria Police:

Nigeria Police:

Professor John Alabi, the Dean of Management Sciences Faculty, Kogi State University, Anyigba and three others have been rescued from kidnappers.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP William A. Aya, confirmed this Sunday in a statement.

According to him, Prof Alabi regained his freedom on Saturday night after six days in his kidnappers’ den.

But he was silent on whether ransom was paid or not to secure his release.

The police spokesperson also said Chief Idoko Emmanuel, Paul Onoja and Blessing Akoh were kidnapped in Emonoja area of the state.

According to him, police officers attached to Olamaboro division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, and with the assistance of local vigilantes chased the kidnappers to the bush.

The Police spokesperson said at about 6 pm on Saturday, the hoodlums abandoned their captives and fled when the officers on rescue operation were closing in on them.

He added that the only injured victim, a female, is currently on admission.

He added that efforts were still ongoing to arrest the culprits.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Muhammad Bande, delivering his acceptance after being conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award by Boston University, Massachusetts, United States. 3 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Bande bags Boston University Alumni Award in U.S.
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) presenting a souvenir to former Emir of Kano and Grand Khaleefa of the Tijaniyyan Order in Nigeria, His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II (left), during the latter's courtesy visit to the Governor, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday. 4 hours ago

    Wike to Sanusi: We must work together to salvage Nigeria
    File: Nigerian troops 12 hours ago

    How troops foiled attempt by ISWAP to attack repentant terrorists – Army
    12 hours ago

    Festus Iyayi to ASUU: The Strike Next Time
    Still from the video purportedly showing Minister of Defence entering a vehicle with a gun slung over his shoulder 13 hours ago

    Defence ministry speaks on alleged video of Minister Magashi
    13 hours ago

    Manchester City fight back twice in thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool
    Whitemoney: wins Big Brother Naija, Season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition 13 hours ago

    Whitemoney wins BBNaija Shine Ya Eye
    Abia Gov. Okezie-Ikpeazu: pleads for calm, begins investigation of 7 persons who died after eating Suya and fruit juice 13 hours ago

    Anambra 2021: Ikpeazu vows to mobilize governors, others for PDP