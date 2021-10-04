Prof Alabi, 3 others regain freedom from kidnappers in Kogi

Professor John Alabi, the Dean of Management Sciences Faculty, Kogi State University, Anyigba and three others have been rescued from kidnappers.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP William A. Aya, confirmed this Sunday in a statement.

According to him, Prof Alabi regained his freedom on Saturday night after six days in his kidnappers’ den.

But he was silent on whether ransom was paid or not to secure his release.

The police spokesperson also said Chief Idoko Emmanuel, Paul Onoja and Blessing Akoh were kidnapped in Emonoja area of the state.

According to him, police officers attached to Olamaboro division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, and with the assistance of local vigilantes chased the kidnappers to the bush.

The Police spokesperson said at about 6 pm on Saturday, the hoodlums abandoned their captives and fled when the officers on rescue operation were closing in on them.

He added that the only injured victim, a female, is currently on admission.

He added that efforts were still ongoing to arrest the culprits.