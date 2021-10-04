Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in major global outage

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in major global outage

Monday, October 4, 2021 10:00 pm


Whatsapp, face book instagram: Down globally

Whatsapp, face book, instagram: Down globally

Over seven billion users of Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram were left scratching their heads as the social media network suffered a major outage worldwide on Monday.

The Facebook-owned platforms all stopped working around 11:30 a.m. ET Monday morning according to real-time online monitor, site Down Detector.

Users in Nigeria began to note the outage of services around 6 pm.

Users going to Facebook’s site were confronted with an error page or an onscreen message that said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Instagram and WhatsApp are not showing new or updated content.

According to site Down over 5.6 million users have reported having about issues with Facebook and its services Instagram and WhatsApp since 11:15 a.m. ET Monday.

The site said it received more than 123,000 reports of problems for Facebook, 97,000 for Instagram, 34,000 for WhatsApp and 9,600 for Facebook Messenger.

“Most users are reporting troubles with the website and apps overall,” Downdetector said in an update. “This outage is still very much ongoing.”

But the company took to Twitter and tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

 

 

