Ladi, son of late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams, dies of Covid-19

Chief Ladi Rotimi-WilliamsThe late Chief Rotimi Williams, a legal titan and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had a son, Ladi. He followed the footsteps of his father by being a legal professional too.

Unfortunately, he died of COV1D-19 complications at 3am today at St. Nicholas Isolation Hospital, Lagos.

According to his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams: “I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning.”

Mr. Ladi Rotimi-Williams, son of Chief F.R.A. Williams a well-known legal luminary, as published by biographical and legal research foundation, was born on December 1, 1946. He hails from Lagos, Lagos State. He attended Children’s Home School, Ibadan, 1953; I.D.C. Practising School, Ibadan from 1954 to 1959; King’s College, Lagos, 1960 to 1964; Seven Oaks Public School, Kent, England, 1965-1967 and University College, London, 1968-1971. He was called to the Bar in 1972. He was a legal petitioner with Chief Rotimi-Williams & Co. Mr. Rotimi-Williams is also the Chairman, Office General De L’air Nigeria Ltd. He was married with four children and his hobbies were travelling and playing scrabble