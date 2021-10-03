Ladi, son of late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams, dies of Covid-19

Ladi, son of late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams, dies of Covid-19

Sunday, October 3, 2021 5:37 pm


Chief Ladi Rotimi-WilliamsThe late Chief Rotimi Williams, a legal titan and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had a son, Ladi. He followed the footsteps of his father by being a legal professional too.

Unfortunately, he died of COV1D-19 complications at 3am today at St. Nicholas Isolation Hospital, Lagos.

According to his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams: “I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning.”

Mr. Ladi Rotimi-Williams, son of Chief F.R.A. Williams a well-known legal luminary, as published by biographical and legal research foundation, was born on December 1, 1946. He hails from Lagos, Lagos State. He attended Children’s Home School, Ibadan, 1953; I.D.C. Practising School, Ibadan from 1954 to 1959; King’s College, Lagos, 1960 to 1964; Seven Oaks Public School, Kent, England, 1965-1967 and University College, London, 1968-1971. He was called to the Bar in 1972. He was a legal petitioner with Chief Rotimi-Williams & Co. Mr. Rotimi-Williams is also the Chairman, Office General De L’air Nigeria Ltd. He was married with four children and his hobbies were travelling and playing scrabble

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gov. Yahaya Bello: alleged that there is a plot to smear his campaign ahead of 2023 presidential election 1 hour ago

    2023: Yahaya Bello alleges smear campaign plot
    Whitemoney: popular BBNaija Shine Ya' Eye 1 hour ago

    BBNaija: Why Whitemoney Won N90m Star Prize
    File: Gunmen: Set office of DSS, FRSC ablaze, kill 2 persons in Nnewi 2 hours ago

    Anambra: Gunmen attack DSS, FRSC offices in Nnewi, kill 2 persons
    Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya 2 hours ago

    Insecurity: Army begins 3 new exercises Monday
    Items recovered from the fake soldier and his accomplice 2 hours ago

    Fake soldier nabbed with communication gadgets for bandits – NDLEA
    6 hours ago

    Tax administration in Nigeria has a long way to go – Bolanle Oduyale
    6 hours ago

    Anambra governorship election: Here are the gladiators
    Afe Babalola 8 hours ago

    Ekiti State: A Toddler at 25 Has Nothing to Celebrate