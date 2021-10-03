BBNaija: Why Whitemoney Won N90m Star Prize

By Nehru Odeh

Whitemoney, this evening, won the BBNaija star prize of N90million.

As I wrote earlier in the day, and published on this platform, below are what stood him out:

“The man of the people, Whitemoney has succeeded in portraying himself as a street guy who had gone through hell. He had done all kinds of odd jobs, even sleeping under the bridge at Ojuelegba with the Chairman of agberos (touts).

The story of the hard life he led has endeared him to the fans right from the outside. Many do not only relate with him, but they see him as one of their own. He also has the uncanny ability to garner support from the poor, the rich and celebrities. As a result, many celebrities are rooting for him.

Another strategy that has worked for him is his selfless service at the kitchen, where he is charge of cooking and other culinary duties. Pere quickly noticed it and seeing him as a strong competitor and threat, made sure he (Whitempney) relinquished his culinary duties when he was Head of House. But that backfired because the housemates, who had problems eating their meals, rallied around Whitemoney. Whitemoney’s strategy in the kitchen has not only worked but has also endeared him to his teeming fans. I tip him to win the N90 million prize.”