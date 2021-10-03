BBNaija: Why Whitemoney Won N90m Star Prize

BBNaija: Why Whitemoney Won N90m Star Prize

Sunday, October 3, 2021 9:15 pm


 

Whitemoney: popular BBNaija Shine Ya' Eye

Whitemoney: popular BBNaija Shine Ya’ Eye housemateze

By Nehru Odeh

Whitemoney, this evening, won the BBNaija star prize of N90million.

As I wrote earlier in the day, and published on this platform, below are what stood him out:
“The man of the people, Whitemoney has succeeded in portraying himself as a street guy who had gone through hell. He had done all kinds of odd jobs, even sleeping under the bridge at Ojuelegba with the Chairman of agberos (touts).
The story of the hard life he led has endeared him to the fans right from the outside. Many do not only relate with him, but they see him as one of their own. He also has the uncanny ability to garner support from the poor, the rich and celebrities. As a result, many celebrities are rooting for him.
Another strategy that has worked for him is his selfless service at the kitchen, where he is charge of cooking and other culinary duties. Pere quickly noticed it and seeing him as a strong competitor and threat, made sure he (Whitempney) relinquished his culinary duties when he was Head of House. But that backfired because the housemates, who had problems eating their meals, rallied around Whitemoney. Whitemoney’s strategy in the kitchen has not only worked but has also endeared him to his teeming fans. I tip him to win the N90 million prize.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gov. Yahaya Bello: alleged that there is a plot to smear his campaign ahead of 2023 presidential election 1 hour ago

    2023: Yahaya Bello alleges smear campaign plot
    File: Gunmen: Set office of DSS, FRSC ablaze, kill 2 persons in Nnewi 2 hours ago

    Anambra: Gunmen attack DSS, FRSC offices in Nnewi, kill 2 persons
    Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya 2 hours ago

    Insecurity: Army begins 3 new exercises Monday
    Items recovered from the fake soldier and his accomplice 2 hours ago

    Fake soldier nabbed with communication gadgets for bandits – NDLEA
    5 hours ago

    Ladi, son of late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams, dies of Covid-19
    6 hours ago

    Tax administration in Nigeria has a long way to go – Bolanle Oduyale
    6 hours ago

    Anambra governorship election: Here are the gladiators
    Afe Babalola 8 hours ago

    Ekiti State: A Toddler at 25 Has Nothing to Celebrate