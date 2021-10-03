Anambra: Gunmen attack DSS, FRSC offices in Nnewi, kill 2 persons

Anambra: Gunmen attack DSS, FRSC offices in Nnewi, kill 2 persons

Sunday, October 3, 2021 8:54 pm


File: Gunmen: Set office of DSS, FRSC ablaze, kill 2 persons in Nnewi

File: Gunmen: Set office of DSS, FRSC ablaze, kill 2 persons in Nnewi

By Chimezie Anaso

Rampaging gunmen on Sunday continue their havoc in Anambra State with the setting ablaze of the unit offices of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi town.

The gun wielding men were said to have operated for hours in the industrial town.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gunmen, who stormed the town operated in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

It further revealed that two persons who tried to make a video recording of the event were gunned down.

“A man, who attempted to do a video recording of the unknown gunmen was said to be shot dead at Eme Court junction area of Nnewi, while another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town,” the source said.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Command, who confirmed the attack said it was a case of fire incident.

According to him, at about 2pm, Oct. 3, the command received a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi.

“Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.

“Further details shall be communicated please,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gov. Yahaya Bello: alleged that there is a plot to smear his campaign ahead of 2023 presidential election 1 hour ago

    2023: Yahaya Bello alleges smear campaign plot
    Whitemoney: popular BBNaija Shine Ya' Eye 1 hour ago

    BBNaija: Why Whitemoney Won N90m Star Prize
    Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya 2 hours ago

    Insecurity: Army begins 3 new exercises Monday
    Items recovered from the fake soldier and his accomplice 2 hours ago

    Fake soldier nabbed with communication gadgets for bandits – NDLEA
    5 hours ago

    Ladi, son of late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams, dies of Covid-19
    6 hours ago

    Tax administration in Nigeria has a long way to go – Bolanle Oduyale
    6 hours ago

    Anambra governorship election: Here are the gladiators
    Afe Babalola 8 hours ago

    Ekiti State: A Toddler at 25 Has Nothing to Celebrate