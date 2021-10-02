Kogi: Abducted ECWA member killed by stray bullet

A retired civil servant, Chief Julius Oshadumo, who was abducted by unknown gunmen about two weeks ago has died in a crossfire between kidnappers and vigilante officials who were on a rescue mission.

Oshadumo, the pioneer Provost, College of Education (Technical) Kabba, was kidnapped two Sundays ago when gunmen attacked the ECWA church in Okedayo-Kabba, Kogi State.

During the attack, his wife and other worshipers were shot by the kidnappers. One person was killed.

It was gathered that the vigilantes group trailed the kidnappers to a forest around Ogori community in Kogi state and engaged the abductors in a gun duel. Oshadumo was felled by stray bullets.

His body, which was recovered by the vigilantes, had already been deposited at the Ogori General Hospital.

The wife and the other worshipers, who were shot during the Sunday service, are still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in the state.