Gunmen kidnap Permanent Secretary, son in Niger

Gunmen kidnap Permanent Secretary, son in Niger

Saturday, October 2, 2021 11:30 am


File: Gunmen: kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Transport, and his son

File: Gunmen: kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Transport, and his son

By Aminu Garko

Gunmen kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Transport, and his son on Friday, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, said in Minna on Saturday.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that father and son were kidnapped from their home in Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area after a wedding ceremony had been held in Garba’s house.

The police commissioner said investigation had begun into the abduction and assured that the perpetrators would be tracked down.

“We have since deployed armed security personnel to the area to rescue the victims,’’ he said.

Kuryas appealed to residents to provide timely and useful information to security personnel deployed across the state to ensure the arrest and prosecution of criminal elements.

“All we require from members of the public is to assist us with credible information on movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary action,’’ the police commissioner told NAN.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Kayode Fayemi: reimposes COVIS-19 restrictions on Ekiti State 46 mins ago

    Ekiti at 25: Fayemi Pays Tribute to Founding Fathers, Former Governors Fayose, Oni, Others
    2 hours ago

    Why Chigozie Obi Won Access Bank Art X Prize 2021
    President Buhari and President Macron on arrival of the Nigerian president at Grand Palais Éphémère for the Plenary Session of the African Finance Summit in Paris, France on 18th May 2021 2 hours ago

    France, Nigeria to deepen relations on tackling regional security issues
    The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, visits troops at Mallam Fatori and Damasak in Borno 2 hours ago

    BHT/ISWAP terrorists: MNJTF Commander to reinforce troops’ fighting capacity
    Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa 3 hours ago

    Marwa, NDLEA and the headline blackmail
    L-R: Secretary, Government of Rivers State, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani during the release of pigeons by Governor Wike at 61st Independence Day Anniversary of Nigeria, in Port Harcourt on Friday. 3 hours ago

    Wike: We must rescue Nigeria from wrong direction now
    Pastor Enoch Adeboye: urges members of RCCG not to be afraid of taking COVID-19 vaccine 4 hours ago

    Pastor Adeboye: I will take COVID-19 vaccine 10 times if…
    Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing 7 hours ago

    Inclusiveness, Sustainable Growth and Development