Why I will win Anambra governorship election — Sen. Uba

He listed the reasons why APC’s chances were brighter to include the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in Anambra and other states of the South-East.

Uba disclosed this in Akwa while addressing APC executive members drawn from 326 political wards and 21 local government areas in Anambra on Friday.

Sen. Andy Uba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra Nov.6 governorship poll has listed reasons why his party will win the election.

Uba, who also listed Federal Government’s projects, added that the masterstroke was the Second Niger Bridge.

“In addition to the Federal Government projects, as a senator for eight years for Anambra South District, I have chains of projects done and scores of persons I empowered through one way or another,” he said.

Uba attributed the in flux of heavyweights politicians into APC fold as another advantage, adding that these were advantages the party would leverage on to have a smooth sail.

He used the medium to apologise to members of the party who were aggrieved due to the outcome of the governorship primary, saying he emerged the winner out of God’s design.

“The primary has ended, all I am pleading at this stage is for all to come together as a body so that we will work and win the Nov. 6 election.

“If we win, certainly our members will have countless opportunities; some will be senators, House of Representatives members, and other positions,” he said.

Uba said members should not rest on their oars just because a lot of bigwigs were joining the party, but should work tirelessly until APC is declared winner.

On his part, Mr Ifeanyi Ibezim, Deputy Director, Andy Uba Campaign Organisation, said the coast was clear for Uba to win the election.

Ibezim who recently defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) described himself as a harbinger of victory in Anambra politics.

“I was a foundation member of ACN in the state, but I left for APGA and as APGA member we were in power in Anambra for about 16 years now.

“Now that I have rejoined my former party, the glory has returned and by the grace of God, APC will win the November election,” he said.

Chief Basil Ejidike , State chairman of APC, said the stakeholders meeting of wards and local government executives was convened to update members on what the state and national bodies were doing.

He charged almost 3,000 participants at the meeting that all hands must be on deck for the party to beat others clearly at the next poll.