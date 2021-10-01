Photos: Joke Silva’s 60th Birthday

*Actress Joke Silva cutting her birthday cake. All photos here by Ayodele Efunla
Joke Silva, Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman, celebrated her 60th birthday on 29 September 2021. She was born on 29 September 1961. She also marked her 40 years on stage. Her friends and family members gathered in her Lagos home to rejoice with her. Check out the photos from the event.
See more photographs below:
Mrs Remi Bucknor and Mrs Iyabo Forsyithe with the celebrant.
Mrs Joke Silva, the celebrant.
Bola Austen Peters, Theo Lawson and Femi Odugbemi
Zara Udofia Ejoh and Mrs Taiwo Ajayi Lycett
Mrs Alake Dare and Mrs Joko Abebe
Zara Udofia Ejoh, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle and Jemiyo Doyle
What do you think?