Photos: Joke Silva’s 60th Birthday

Friday, October 1, 2021 9:21 pm


*Actress Joke Silva cutting her birthday cake. All photos here by Ayodele Efunla

Joke Silva, Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman, celebrated her 60th birthday on 29 September 2021. She was born on 29 September 1961. She also marked her 40 years on stage. Her friends and family members gathered in her Lagos home to rejoice with her. Check out the photos from the event.

See more photographs below:

Mrs Remi Bucknor and Mrs Iyabo Forsyithe with the celebrant.

Mrs Joke Silva, the celebrant.

Bola Austen Peters, Theo Lawson and Femi Odugbemi

Zara Udofia Ejoh and Mrs Taiwo Ajayi Lycett

Mrs Alake Dare and Mrs Joko Abebe

Zara Udofia Ejoh, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle and Jemiyo Doyle

Mrs Joke Silva and chief Mrs Kofo Olawoye

Olugbenga Jacobs(celebrant’s son), Mrs Joke Silva, Chief Mrs Kofo Olawoye and Mr Soji Jacobs(celebrant’ son)

Joke Silva and Actress Kate Henshaw

Mo Abudu with the celebrant

Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Mo Abudu and Taiwo Ajayi Lycett

The celebrant with her husband Olu Jacobs, and sons, Soji and Gbenga

Mrs Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ireti Doyle, Abiola Segun Williams and Jemiyo Doyle

