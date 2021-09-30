Pope Francis raises concerns about killings in Nigeria

Richard Elesho

The head of the Catholic Church worldwide, Pope Francis has added his voice to the demand for improved safety and security of lives and property in Nigeria. He condemned increased attacks on innocent citizens by those he described as “Jihadists” in the country.

The Pontiff and sovereign of the Vatican city in Rome expressed concerns about killings by bandits across the country and charged the Nigerian leadership to address the issue.

Vanguard reports that the Holy Father expressed his sentiments of prayerful solidarity with Nigerians over last weekend’s killing of over 40 people by armed religious militia in Southern Kaduna during his usual Wednesday General Audience at the Vatican City.

He said it was not only in Southern Kaduna that people were being massacred, stressing that everywhere in the country, Nigerians are being killed.

“I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun, in northern Nigeria.

“I pray for those who have died, for those who have been injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens in the country will always be guaranteed,” the Pope added.

He urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for Nigerians in every part of the country.

Northern Nigeria has endured several years of violence, with herders and farmers competing for natural resources while sporadic violence by heavily armed bandits often lead to endless reprisals between communities.