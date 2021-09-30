Pope Francis raises concerns about killings in Nigeria

Pope Francis raises concerns about killings in Nigeria

Thursday, September 30, 2021 11:20 am


Catholic's Pope Francis: urges people to take COVID-19 Vaccine

Catholic’s Pope Francis: urges people to take COVID-19 Vaccine

Richard Elesho
The head of the Catholic Church worldwide, Pope Francis has added his voice to the demand for improved safety and security of lives and property in Nigeria. He condemned increased attacks on innocent citizens by those he described as “Jihadists” in the country.
The Pontiff and sovereign of the Vatican city in Rome expressed concerns about killings by bandits across the country and charged the Nigerian leadership to address the issue.
Vanguard reports that the Holy Father expressed his sentiments of prayerful solidarity with Nigerians over last weekend’s killing of over 40 people by armed religious militia in Southern Kaduna during his usual Wednesday General Audience at the Vatican City.
He said it was not only in Southern Kaduna that people were being massacred, stressing that everywhere in the country, Nigerians are being killed.
“I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun, in northern Nigeria.
“I pray for those who have died, for those who have been injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens in the country will always be guaranteed,” the Pope added.
He urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for Nigerians in every part of the country.
Northern Nigeria has endured several years of violence, with herders and farmers competing for natural resources while sporadic violence by heavily armed bandits often lead to endless reprisals between communities.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Retired Navy Captain, Jerry Ogbonna: jailed for fraud 57 mins ago

    Retired Navy Captain jailed for N45m fraud
    Nicolas Sarkozy: sentenced to one year under house arrest over illegal campaign financing 1 hour ago

    Sarkozy gets 1 year house arrest after campaign expenses verdict
    Israeli premier Bennett 2 hours ago

    Israeli police shoot down Palestinian attacker armed with knife
    APC logo 2 hours ago

    APC releases revised timetable for Oct. 16 state congresses
    5 hours ago

    An Argument For Presidential Power Rotation
    Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili: killed by gunmen in Anambra 6 hours ago

    Peter Obi, Agulu traditional ruler speak on Akunyili’s murder
    Dealers at the Nigerian stock market 13 hours ago

    NGX halts bearish trend, gains N382bn in single day
    Governor David Umahi: Urges security agencies to go after killers of Chike Akuyili 13 hours ago

    South-East Governors reacts to Akunyili’s murder