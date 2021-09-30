Peter Obi, Agulu traditional ruler speak on Akunyili’s murder

By Francis Onyeukwu

Former Gov. Peter Obi of Anambra has described Tuesday’s killing of Dr Chike Akunyili and seven others as a sad development for the state.

Obi spoke on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen at the palace of the Traditional Ruler of Agulu Community, Igwe Innocent Obodoakor.

He said: “It is a sad situation and nobody can tell the reason our society degenerated to this level.

According to him, the development portends grave danger, if not urgently arrested.

“The only solution to this problem is a collective attention between the people and government,” he said.

Obi said he had spoken to late Akunyili’s child abroad and other members of his immediate family.

The former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections thanked the police for taking the bodies of the deceased to the hospital after the attack.

Obodoakor also reacted to the incident, describing it as “a heartless and very condemnable act”.

He further described the deceased as “a peace-loving man and a great son of Agulu Community, who could not hurt anybody.

“This is very terrible news and I never believed that this type of thing will take place in this state”, he said.

The royal father recalled that the community had suffered seriously in the hands of death.

He cited the untimely death of the former Minister of Information and wife of the deceased, Prof. Dora Akunyili, and regretted that their children had suddenly been made orphans.

The two prominent men said the incident had thrown the entire Agulu community into mourning.

They appealed to security agencies in the country to help uncover those behind the dastardly act.