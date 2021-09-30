IBEDC Felicitates With Nigerians on Independence Day

*Restates Commitment to Excellent Service Delivery

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Company (COO) Engr. John Ayodele in a statement said, every anniversary of Nigeria’s independence is a unique privilege to re-commit to the service of this great country with profound diversities and opportunities.

Engr. Ayodele further stated that building a strong and formidable society is also largely dependent on its economic strength, and IBEDC as a player in the power sector is avowed and committed to that value. IBEDC is dedicated to contributing its quota to Nigeria’s economic strength, through excellent service delivery, prompt response to our customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across our network” Engr. Ayodele said

While wishing the customers a happy Independence Day, Engr. Ayodele enjoined them to be safety conscious. “I plead with our customers and all Nigerians to observe and adhere to all the COVID- 19 safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks and physical distancing as recommended by Nigerian Centre Disease Control (NCDC)” .

He explained that it is also important that other safety precautions such as proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents, not cooking or trading under high-tension wires and not engaging quacks to fix faults are strictly observed.

Engr. Ayodele said IBEDC is committed to ensuring that its customers enjoy uninterrupted services during the holiday as much as it is within the control of the company.

He also urged customers to take advantage of our Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quick teller, eTransact, Payarena, ATM, Jumia and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“Our payment centers are also open during the holiday from 9am-3pm to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, customers can reach us via our Customers care lines 07001239999’’