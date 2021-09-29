IGR: FCT plots to overtake Lagos

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 7:40 am


FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has tasked stakeholders in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to work towards improving revenue generation in the territory.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja said Bello made the call at a stakeholders retreat with the theme, “Towards a Harmonised Revenue Management Framework in FCT,” held in Lagos.

The minister stressed the need for the stakeholders in FCT to work assiduously towards improving revenue profile and overtake Lagos State in subsequent IGR.

Bello, in his keynote address at the retreat, stressed the need for FCT to up its revenue generation.

“In a nutshell, the FCT is not fairing badly, but it is not yet uhuru because we are performing far below our set expectations in terms of revenue generation.

“I am confident that this retreat will enable us consolidate and reposition on the right pedestal to even take over Lagos in the area of IGR.

“Our IGR in terms of per capita in 2020 actually placed us next to Lagos state, ahead of Rivers State with N24,600 per person, judging from FCT’s population estimates of 2006 census, inclusive of the five per cent growth rate between 2016 and 2020.

“Rivers State places third with IGR per capita of N15,280. However, in terms of total amount of IGR for 2020, FCT generated little over N102 billion and was ranked third behind Rivers State, who realised N117.19 billion.”

The FCT minister was represented at the retreat by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

He pointed out that with its huge potentials and unique status as the seat of the Federal Government, the FCT should naturally do better.

“With the huge resources we have in the FCT, if properly tapped and effectively managed, no one will see our back in revenue generation.

“And we will not have to be running cap-in-hand to the Federal Government for allocation when we can actually raise these funds and take the Federal Allocation as additional income.

“Our IGR alone should be more than adequate for self-sufficiency in the delivery of effective services and infrastructure, in line with global standards, for all residents, all Nigerians and visitors.”

