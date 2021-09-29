Anambra gov. poll: Andy Uba appoints Ogene media director

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 10:45 am


Sen. Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll, has appointed Mr Victor Afam Ogene as Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign team.

“As Director of Media and Publicity, you will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of the Campaign’s messaging,” Sir Paul Chukwuma, Director General of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO said in a statement announcing the appointment on Wednesday.

Ogene, a former member of the House of Representatives, is also a long standing journalist, with over 30 years of practice.

A stalwart of the ruling APC since it’s formation six years ago, Ogene has since assumed duties.

