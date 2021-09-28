Three dead as petrol tanker explodes at police checkpoint in Rivers

Not less than three persons, houses and shops were burnt beyond recognition in an accident involving a truck fully loaded with petrol and a truck carrying 40 feet container and burst into flames along Omerelu-Owerri road, Omerelu town, lkwerre Local Government Area of Rivers on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the truck which was conveying highly inflammable substances crashed into the 40 feet container while trying to evade paying bribe to police at the checkpoint Omerelu community, a boundary between Rivers State and Imo State.

Reports from the scene indicated that angry youths from Omerelu are currently demonstrating and have sacked the Police checkpoints, blaming the Policemen for the tragic accident that caused the loss of lives and properties.

Our Correspondent reports that over 20 Police checkpoints are along the Omerelu-Owerri road set up to checkmate the incessant cases of kidnapping, robberies and carjacking on that road.

As the time of filing this report, the fire was still raging and has defied all the feeble communal efforts to put it out. The Rivers State Fire Service has also not arrived the scene of tragic incident.