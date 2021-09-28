Sanwo-Olu vows to hunt killers of Police chief

Sanwo-Olu vows to hunt killers of Police chief

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:55 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu:

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said that the killers of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Kazeem Abonde, attached to the Police Command of Lagos State would not escape justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CSP Abonde, while on official duties on Sept. 23 in Ajao Estate in Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos, was killed by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement from the Lagos State Governor’s Press Centre, said that the state government had noted with deep concern attacks on law enforcement agents by hoodlums.

He said that such attacks, which he described as senseless, were attempts to trample on law and order by those who were desperate to turn the society upside down.

According to him, the state government will not allow attempts to trample on law and order to happen, as attackers of security agents in the state will face justice.

”I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all those who participated in this savagery are brought to justice.

”This is to encourage our law enforcement agents that we will always stand by them as they carry out their duties and, at the same time, send a strong signal to criminals that any attack on our officers will not go unpunished.

”Such display of savagery as the one in which CSP Abonde died will not be allowed in our state, no matter the circumstances,” he said.

The governor said that the law was for all.

He said that those who took the laws into their own hands were promoters of jungle justice, which would not be allowed to take roots in Lagos.

”I commiserate with the family of the fallen officer and the Police Command on the loss of this fine officer, whose diligence and bravery had been applauded by his colleagues and relations,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Steven Berghuis of Ajax: scored in Ajax 2-0 win over Besiktas on Tuesday. 6 hours ago

    Ajax make it 2 wins from 2, Inter Milan and Shakhtar draw
    Dakuku (left) and Wike: Dakuku slams Peterside 7 hours ago

    ‘You’re the worst hypocrite in Nigeria’ – Peterside slams Wike
    Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (left) and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Special Unit Base 6, Omagwa, Rivers State on Tuesday. 7 hours ago

    Buhari inaugurates housing facility for special police unit in Rivers
    The four LGAs Chairmen of Asari-Toru,Akuku-Toru, Degema and Emohua in Rivers State and their aides brainstorming on deteriorating security in their areas 7 hours ago

    Insecurity: Four LGAs to setup joint security outfit in Rivers
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 11 hours ago

    Child defilement: Forensic expert indicts Baba Ijesha in court
    Olisah Metuh: to be retried 11 hours ago

    Alleged N400m fraud: Olisa Metuh retrial begins Oct. 14
    Troops of the Nigerian Army 12 hours ago

    Sokoto: Troops retaliate killing of security personnel, eliminate ‘dozens of bandits’
    Boko Haram members: Kill ISWAP fighters in Lake Chad region 12 hours ago

    Boko Haram fighters kill many ISWAP terrorists in Lake Chad- Report