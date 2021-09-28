Alleged N400m fraud: Olisa Metuh retrial begins Oct. 14

Alleged N400m fraud: Olisa Metuh retrial begins Oct. 14

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 5:18 pm


Olisah Metuh: to be retried

Olisah Metuh: to be retried

By Taiye Agbaje
The Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday fixed Oct. 14 for the arraignment of former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, over alleged N400 million fraud.
The date was fixed following the absence of the new trial Judge, Obiora Egwuatu, in court.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the parties in the matter, including Mr Metuh, were in court.
But Metuh’s retrial could not proceed because of the judge’s absence.
The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Dec. 16, 2020, nullified a Federal High Court judgement that convicted and sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.
In a unanimous decision, a three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court, held that the judgment of the trial Judge, Okon Abang, delivered against Metuh on Feb. 25, 2020, was tainted with bias.
The appellate court held that Abang, had by disparaging remarks he made in the judgement, betrayed his premeditated mindset against the defendant (Metuh) whom he accused of writing various petitions against him.
According to Justice Stephen Adah who delivered the lead verdict of the appellate court, allowing the trial court’s verdict to stand “will set a dangerous precedent.”
Consequently, it voided the conviction and sentence that was handed to Metuh and his firm, Destra Investment Limited, and remitted the case file back to the high court for a re-trial by another judge.
Although Metuh’s matter was on number six in the Wednesday’s cause list, the retrial could not commence.
Metuh was jailed over the allegation that he received the sum of N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, rtd Col. Sambo Dasuki, prior to the 2015 Presidential Election, without contract approval or execution.
His earlier conviction followed a seven-count charge that was preferred against him and his firm by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu vows to hunt killers of Police chief
    Steven Berghuis of Ajax: scored in Ajax 2-0 win over Besiktas on Tuesday. 6 hours ago

    Ajax make it 2 wins from 2, Inter Milan and Shakhtar draw
    Dakuku (left) and Wike: Dakuku slams Peterside 7 hours ago

    ‘You’re the worst hypocrite in Nigeria’ – Peterside slams Wike
    Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (left) and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Special Unit Base 6, Omagwa, Rivers State on Tuesday. 7 hours ago

    Buhari inaugurates housing facility for special police unit in Rivers
    The four LGAs Chairmen of Asari-Toru,Akuku-Toru, Degema and Emohua in Rivers State and their aides brainstorming on deteriorating security in their areas 7 hours ago

    Insecurity: Four LGAs to setup joint security outfit in Rivers
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 11 hours ago

    Child defilement: Forensic expert indicts Baba Ijesha in court
    Troops of the Nigerian Army 12 hours ago

    Sokoto: Troops retaliate killing of security personnel, eliminate ‘dozens of bandits’
    Boko Haram members: Kill ISWAP fighters in Lake Chad region 12 hours ago

    Boko Haram fighters kill many ISWAP terrorists in Lake Chad- Report