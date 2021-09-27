Why Edo doctors didn’t join NARD’s indefinite strike

By Jethro Ibileke

A member of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has explained why Resident Doctors in Edo State did not join the indefinite strike declare by the national leadership Association.

Recall that Resident Doctors in federal and state health institutions across the country have been on indefinite strike since August 2.

Several dialogue between the Labour and Productivity minister, Dr. Chris Ngige and leadership of the Association and intervention by the leadership of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) have failed to broker truce between the striking doctors and the government.

However, Resident Doctors working in Edo State-owned hospitals did not down-tools and have been busy at their respective hospitals.

A member of NARD in Edo State who wished to remain anonymous, told to our correspondent how a gentleman agreement between them and Governor Godwin Obaseki led to their decision to refrain from joining the strike.

He said that the Governor met with them sometimes ago and told them to remain calm and continue to work for the good people of the state.

“He assured us that any negotiation reached by the national body of our association during any strike, would be fully implemented by his government.

“For that reason, we decided there was no reason for us to join the nationwide strike, since we have an understanding with the Governor that he will give us all our entitlements as negotiated by the parent body,” he said.

Meanwhile, about 300 persons at the weekend benefited from the free medical outreach organised by the Association of Resident Doctors, Edo State Hospital Management Board (SHMB) Chapter.

President of the Association, Dr. Osayande Edorisiagbon, said the exercise was part of the activities lined up for its 3rd ordinary general meeting/scientific conference.

According to him the beneficiaries were screened for hypertension, diabetes, fever, among others.

He said they decided to carry out the free medicare care due to the increasing cases of cardiac arrest in the country.

“The truth is that cardiac arrest is now becoming a common incident in the country due to the stress people go through on daily bases.

“People work and work and would not have time for proper check up, that is the reason you see people collapsing at work and occasions and many have died like that.

“When such people collapsed and died, other would say he was hale and healthy, but the truth is that they have been sick but unnoticed since they don’t go for check up to know whether sick or not.

“If you know your health status, whether hypertension, diabetes among others, you start monitoring and managing it before it gets bad”.

“This is the reason we organised this free screening for people to know their health status so as to reduce incident of cardiac arrest in the country,” he said.

Edorisiagbon however advised people to make time out to go to the hospital for check up and know their health status.