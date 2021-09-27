Gunmen kill 1, injure others in attack on Kwara village

Monday, September 27, 2021 7:36 am


Richard Elesho
An unspecified number of gunmen on Saturday night invaded Ahun farm settlement close to Oro Ago in Ifelodun Local Government Area, LGA of Kwara State. They shot recklessly to violate the peace of the village, killing one person and wounding two others in the process
This was made known by Babawale Zaid Afolabi, Spokesman of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in Kwara State, who said the incident occured on Saturday night.
”On Sunday 26/09/2021 at about 0830 hours, some community leaders from Ahun Farm Settlement in Oro Ago came to our divisional office in the area to report the incident of gunmen’s attack in their community.” Babawale narrated.
He stated further that the gunmen who were in their large number started shooting sporadically when they entered the community which resulted in the killing of one Rukayat, a teenager who was hit by a stray bullet.
“The motive behind the attack has not been established but we have commenced further investigations and we are working with the community leaders in order to get to the root of the matter” Babawale added.
“In the meantime security has been beefed up in and around the community in order to prevent another attack.

