Presidency: 2 Reasons Fashola Dumps Those Campaigning for Him

When the presidential election is inching closer, different groups will continue to crawl out of the woodworks or available crevices. They pick on public figures, claiming to campaign for them. While some of the big political individuals may actually have ambition, they are wise enough not to proclaim it yet since the curtains have not been lifted off such exercise. For example, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has not publicly declared.

Now the name of Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Works and Housing Minister, has surfaced. There is The Nigeria Project 2023 campaigning for him. He would have ignored the members, but for two reasons.

According to a statement by Hakeem Bello, Special Adviser, Communications to the Minister, “The first of such was to answer with a strong negative to the numerous inquiries from right thinking and well-meaning Nigerians on whether the Honorable Minister had been contacted or if the Groups had his consent in issuing the invitation.

Without equivocation, no individual or group has contacted the Honorable Minister for or on behalf of The Nigeria Project 2023. As Honorable Minister, Mr Fashola is currently focused on leading his dedicated Team in the Ministry of Works and Housing to deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari for an expanded and upgraded road transport infrastructure; and affordable Housing nationwide in order to achieve economic growth and prosperity for the citizenry.

Secondly, is the fact that entities unknown to a political party cannot present candidates on behalf of such a political party. As a ranking and loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the individual and groups cited as promoters of The Nigeria Project 2023 are unknown to the APC and the Honorable Minister.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing, the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN urges members of the public to be wary of the antics of unsolicited individuals and Support Groups whose real intentions remain questionable.

