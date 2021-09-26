10 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist school freed

10 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist school freed

Sunday, September 26, 2021 9:45 pm


Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: 32 more students regain freedom

Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: 10 more students regain freedom

By Mohammed Tijjani
Another batch of 10 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, have regained their freedom, bringing the total of those released to 110.
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Kaduna, adding that the students were freed on Sunday afternoon.
“Yes, 10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with the bandits, we thank all Nigerians for their prayers and support. Trusting God that the rest will  be released very soo,” Hayab said .
NAN recalled that in the early hours of July 5, bandits invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students.
When contacted, the Kaduna state Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the release of the 10 students

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu vows to hunt killers of Police chief
    Steven Berghuis of Ajax: scored in Ajax 2-0 win over Besiktas on Tuesday. 6 hours ago

    Ajax make it 2 wins from 2, Inter Milan and Shakhtar draw
    Dakuku (left) and Wike: Dakuku slams Peterside 7 hours ago

    ‘You’re the worst hypocrite in Nigeria’ – Peterside slams Wike
    Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (left) and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Special Unit Base 6, Omagwa, Rivers State on Tuesday. 7 hours ago

    Buhari inaugurates housing facility for special police unit in Rivers
    The four LGAs Chairmen of Asari-Toru,Akuku-Toru, Degema and Emohua in Rivers State and their aides brainstorming on deteriorating security in their areas 7 hours ago

    Insecurity: Four LGAs to setup joint security outfit in Rivers
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 11 hours ago

    Child defilement: Forensic expert indicts Baba Ijesha in court
    Olisah Metuh: to be retried 11 hours ago

    Alleged N400m fraud: Olisa Metuh retrial begins Oct. 14
    Troops of the Nigerian Army 11 hours ago

    Sokoto: Troops retaliate killing of security personnel, eliminate ‘dozens of bandits’