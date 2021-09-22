Rivers Prophetess dies in prison 3 days after conviction for manslaughter

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Edina Lovely- Worleru, a River state based prophetess has died inside in prison three days after she began serving a life sentence over allegation of manslaughter.

A Rivers State High Court presided over by Justice Adolphus Enebeli had last Thursday handed a life sentence to the late Loverly-Worleru and her accomplice, Onyema Bright-Worlu after convicting them on charges of manslaughter.

The late Loverly-Worleru, a prophetess with a spiritual Church in Rumuche community in Emohua Local Government area of the state was arraigned on charges of murder over allegations that she prepared a poisonous substance in the name of love portion for Bright-Worlu to administer on her man-friend, one late Israel Georgewill.

Georgewill who was a Prophet in another spiritual Church within the community died after taking the love potion leading to arrest of the two friends in 2012.

The state prosecution counsel, Chidi Ekeh confirmed the death of the Prophetess this in an interview with our correspondent.

The lawyer said the she dies last Saturday following a brief illness.

Ekeh however said remains of Lovely Worleru is still the property of the federal government and may not be released to her family.

The management of Port Harcourt Correctional centre has also confirmed death of Prophetess.

Spokesman of Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, Juliet Ofoni, confirmed the death of the Prophetess.

Ofoni told our correspondent said that the inmate died after a brief illness.

Ofoni said all relevant authorities would be informed about the death.