It was difficult for military to accept repentant B/Haram members – Commander

It was difficult for military to accept repentant B/Haram members – Commander

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 10:59 pm


The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa has said it was also difficult for the military to accept Boko Haram members who are now surrendering to the troops.

But Musa who spoke to journalists in an interview on Wednesday, in Maiduguri stated that the military had advised the governments on the need to adopt the system of involving the victims in dialogue on the handling of the surrendered terrorists.

He added that the government must ensure that the victims were not left out, saying that people should be assured that the proper processes would be followed without compromise.

According to him, some of the victims are military men, as the military has lost wonderful officers and soldiers.

“So, for us to even accept them has been very difficult but professionally we are meant to do that.

“Once we have those windows and they are working we are meant to ensure that we arrest them bring them in and then the nation will take its proper cause through constitution and that is what is going to happen.

“We want them to agree to understand fully that Operation Hadin Kai is just doing its own bit and the military operation is just one line of operation which is about 20 per cent while the remaining 80 per cent has to do with diplomacy, humanitarian, justice, rule of law and all these things.

“So, that is the stage we are in now,” he said.

Musa disclosed that the terrorists were being secured separately, adding that they were not going to be released just like that.

He said that the profiling of the surrendered terrorists was being carried out by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), DSS and other security agencies.

According to him, everybody that has anything to do is also checking, we have also invited the National Identity Management Agency (NIMC) who are taking the profiles of everybody.

“They take the thumb and pictures and so, even after this, we know what they are doing, we know where they are and know where he goes to.

“This goes to show you that we are taking the proper procedure and nobody is going to be compromised,” he said.

He added that the Nigerian military will not allow the Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP), a foreign terrorist group, to have strong footing in Nigeria

He said that ISWAP terrorist group was a foreign terrorist organisation being sponsored by foreigners with some local collaborations, adding that the terrorists that were refusing to surrender belonged to ISWAP.

According to him, ISWAP is a foreign terrorist organisation that is funded by foreign individuals and probably some locals but mostly foreign and then they have foreign leadership which means they have not stake in Nigeria.

“It is very clear that ISWAP are foreigners coming to invade our country which we will never allow to happen.

“That is why I want to encourage those of them, especially those members that are with them to pull out and understand that they have no stake in what those guys are doing.

“They don’t wish the country well they don’t wish themselves well and we will never allow any foreigner step an inch on ground in Nigeria,” he said.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    CBN: Introduces e-naira 4 hours ago

    Why we are introducing out e-naira – CBN
    Usman Bugaje: Dr Usman Bugaje, a member of Rescue Nigeria Project 4 hours ago

    Rescue Nigeria Project to launch policies in November
    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State 6 hours ago

    Celebration in Enugu community over suspension of traditional ruler
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN: 6 hours ago

    34th anniversary: Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Akwa Ibom
    Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President 6 hours ago

    UEFA asks FIFA to stop pushing biennial World Cup plan
    UN Photo/Cia Pak Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the opening of the general debate of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session. 7 hours ago

    UNGA 76: World leaders discuss equality for people of African descent
    Usman Bugaje: Dr Usman Bugaje, a member of Rescue Nigeria Project 7 hours ago

    North suffering under Nigeria’s ‘terrible federal system’ – Bugaje
    APC flag: APC fixes date for state congresses 8 hours ago

    APC fixes new date for state congresses