Four die as bus plunges into river in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja Not less than four persons were killed and several others injured when an 18- seater bus plunged into the Black River, a tributary to river Niger in kotonkarfe area of Kogi state. One person was yet to be accounted for at press time.

The accident reportedly occurred around 7.30pm on Tuesday was blamed on the driver who was said to have dozed off, lost control before finally plunging into the river.

Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Suleiman Mafara, who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja said on receipt of the distress call, his men of the Disaster and Crisis Unit in conjunction with the Federal Roads Safety Corps and volunteer divers were mobilised to the scene.

He said that four corpses have already been recovered and 13 people have been rescued alive while one person is still missing.

He added that his men and other Security personnel are working round the clock to recover the only person yet to be accounted for. He added that the corpses have been deposited in a morgue in Lokoja.