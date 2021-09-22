Four die as bus plunges into river in Kogi

Four die as bus plunges into river in Kogi

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 9:53 am


FILE PHOTO: Officials of the FRSC at the scene of an accident

FILE PHOTO: Officials of the FRSC at the scene of an accident

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Not less than four persons were killed and several others injured when an 18- seater bus plunged into the Black River, a tributary to river Niger in kotonkarfe area of Kogi state.

One person was yet to be accounted for at press time.

The accident reportedly occurred around 7.30pm on Tuesday was blamed on the driver who was said to have dozed off, lost control before finally plunging into the river.

Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Suleiman Mafara, who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja said on receipt of the distress call, his men of the Disaster and Crisis Unit in conjunction with the Federal Roads Safety Corps and volunteer divers were mobilised to the scene.

He said that four corpses have already been recovered and 13 people have been rescued alive while one person is still missing.

He added that his men and other Security personnel are working round the clock to recover the only person yet to be accounted for.

He added that the corpses have been deposited in a morgue in Lokoja.

He warned drivers and commuters to adhere strictly to the road safety guidelines to prevent avoidable carnage on the highways.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Saga: crestfallen by Nini's disappearance from BBN House 10 mins ago

    BBNaija: Lessons Nini’s Saga has taught us
    59 mins ago

    Abia APC Crisis: Ubani warns against leadership imposition
    1 hour ago

    VP Gets Updates on Justice Sector Reforms, Lauds Efforts in 6 States
    2 hours ago

    Flashback: Oluremi Tinubu at 61, says “Asiwaju’s eyes magnetised me!”
    Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in a state wide broadcast on Monday 3 hours ago

    Prepare for flood in your LGAs – Wike tells Council chiefs
    UN Photo/Cia Pak Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the opening of the general debate of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session. 6 hours ago

    UNGA: World’s 2 largest economies commit to climate action – Guterres
    Prince Oyekan: jailed of cyber fraud 6 hours ago

    Lagos Prince, one other jailed for cybercrime
    Gov. Yahaya Bello: Gov. Yahaya Bello: sacks SIEC Commissioner 6 hours ago

    Kogi: Yahaya Bello sacks SIEC Commissioner