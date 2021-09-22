Anger as man damages daughter’s breast with hot stones

An Ajegunle based engineer is cooling off behind the bars of Lagos State Police Command, for allegedly placing hot stones on the breasts of his eight years old daughter, to stop them from bulging rapidly.

The matter, which was reported to members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), was received with shock and outrage.

According to the group, the father, identified as Banjo, residing at the Ajegunle area of the metropolis had arrogated to himself the power of a medical doctor.

It was gathered that Banjo placed a stone on fire, after it became hot; he wrapped it in a cloth and placed it on his eight-year-old daughter’s developing breasts, causing her unimaginable agony. He was said to have carried out the act in the presence of his wife.

The co-founder of the organisation, Ebenezer Omejalile, said: “He turned himself into a medical doctor and heartlessly placed stone in a fire, and then used it to massage the survivor’s breasts, so that the breasts will stop increasing in size. The child was burnt on her left breast following this action from her father, who thinks the child was too young to develop breasts.”

It was gathered that the survivor’s mother had also complained that the father had repeatedly beaten the child over the same reason.

It was also heard that members of ACVPN had expressed surprise and disgust after learning that the survivor’s father is an Engineer by profession.

Omejalile further said: “We engaged him through and he admitted to the crime. He tried to blame his wife for his negative actions. The most annoying aspect was when he said that he used to bathe the eight year old girl every day. This is a red flag, and the child is in serious pains. In addition, we discovered the left breast of the survivor was completely cut off as a result of the brutalization of the father.”

According to the members, the best form of punishment for such a father was for him to face the wrath of the law.

Some members of the organisation, fuming that Banjo had been bathing the child instead of his wife, argued that he should be further investigated, to ensure that he was not a pedophile and had not been sexually violating the child. They wondered aloud why the father was so much interested in the development of the child’s breasts.

One of the outraged members fumed: “Her left nipple is completely cut off! He must be locked up! The breasts are a sensitive part of a woman’s body. That child must be well taken care of.”