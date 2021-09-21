Situation in Khartoum calm as coup attempt thwarted – Russian embassy

The situation is calm in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, where a military coup was thwarted, all the city services are operating as usual, Ambartsumyan.

The spokesman Georgy Ambartsumyan for the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“Everything is quiet and calm. The Sudanese capital is living a normal life.

“All the city services, transport, and trade and catering enterprises are operating as usual.

“The embassy is certainly implementing additional security measures,’’ Ambartsumyan, who heads the embassy’s consular department, said.

The embassy has not received information about any injured Russians, Ambartsumyan added.