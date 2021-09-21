Illegal immigrants from Chad, Niger causing mayhem in Abia – Gov. Ikpeazu

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 10:49 pm


Abia Gov. Okezie-Ikpeazu: pleads for calm, begins investigation of 7 persons who died after eating Suya and fruit juice

Abia Gov. Okezie-Ikpeazu:

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has alerted the Federal Government on the presence of a group of illegal immigrants from Chad and Niger Republics are causing mayhem in parts of the state.

The governor has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to launch effective surveillance in tackling the menace of illegal immigration into the country.

Ikpeazu was speaking on Tuesday when Mrs Anthonia Opara, the Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, in charge of Migration, paid him a visit at Government House, Umuahia.

The governor said: “The state government has received credible intelligence on the criminal activities of a group of illegal immigrants operating along the Lokpanta and Isuikwuato areas of the state.”

He identified the immigrants  perpetrating crimes as being mostly from Chad and Niger Republics, promising to share the intelligence with the Abia Command of the NIS.

Ikpeazu further said that the activities of the illegal immigrants had become inimical to the well being of the people of Abia and the growth of the state, pointing out that the victims of the criminal elements were mostly students and lecturers, adding,” this development called for immediate action.”

The governor called on the NIS to also evolve strategies that would facilitate effective surveillance on the movements of illegal immigrants into the state and country at large, saying that the NIS, other military and para-military formations in the state should collaborate in tackling the issue.

He assured that his government would continue to support the Service in the state, to enable it discharge its mandate diligently.

Earlier, Opara thanked the state government for its immense support to the Abia Command of the service, saying that it would not relent in fulfilling its mandate and would continue to partner with the government in making the state safer.

