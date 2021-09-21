Gunmen abduct would-be couple in Ekiti

Gunmen abduct would-be couple in Ekiti

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 12:04 am


File: Gunmen: abduct couple to be in Ekiti

File: Gunmen: abduct couple to be in Ekiti

By Ariwodola Idowu

Gunmen struck at Ekiti East Local Government Area on Sunday and abducted a would-be couple planning to get married next week, the police said on Monday.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three persons had been arrested in connection with the abduction.

“We learnt that the couple came to Ado Ekiti and were returning to their base when they were picked up by gunmen.

“Immediately we got the report, the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests.

“As I speak, our men are working in conjunction with “Amotekun’’ Corps, local hunters and Vigilance groups, combing the forests to free the victims,’’ he said.

ASP Abutu said those arrested had been detained at the police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti and would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

He said that efforts were on to arrest other accomplices.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that the victims were seized on Ilasa-Ekiti-Ayebode Road, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

The victims were returning from Ado Ekiti, where they had gone to make purchases preparatory to their wedding when they were abducted.Family members of the victims said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N5 million ransom to secure their freedom.

One eyewitness said the vehicle conveying the would-be couple was attacked at a bad portion of the highway.

“The deplorable condition of our roads seems to be a major factor responsible for these repeated cases of kidnapping,’’ the eyewitness stressed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN 4 hours ago

    2023: Why I will support Osinbajo – Nasarawa Governor
    NEF Spokesperson, Hakeem Baba Ahmed: says North not ready to relinquish power in 2023 4 hours ago

    2023: Igbo group faults Northern Elders Forum on presidency
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo photos; Tolani Alli 4 hours ago

    2023: Group seeks Nasarawa Assembly support for Osinbajo
    Antonio Guterres, UN chief 5 hours ago

    Guterres charges world leaders to get SDGs back on track
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) receiving letter of nomination as SUN Man of the Year 2020 from the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the SUN (Newspaper) Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh (left) at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday. 5 hours ago

    Foreign loan: It’s ‘baffling’ Rivers will not benefit, says Wike
    Pupils of Asoro Public Primary School, in Benin, Edo State, wading through flood water on Monday 6 hours ago

    Flood sacks primary school in Edo
    6 hours ago

    Elections in Africa must follow democratic process – Osinbajo
    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State 6 hours ago

    One killed, 3 injured over ban on CDAs, Edo community leader alleges