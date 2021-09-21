Dare Babarinsa to Deliver 2021 FUTA Registry Annual Lecture

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 4:31 am


Veteran journalist and founding Editor of TELL Magazine, Dare Babarinsa, will deliver the 11th Annual Lecture of the Registry of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
The lecture with the title Information Management and Effective Governance of Tertiary Institutions holds on Thursday September 23, 2021 by 10am at the University Auditorium.

Expected at the FUTA Registry Lecture series, which has become a key event in the Nigerian Higher Education System, are Academic and Administrative heads of Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and similar Institutions, Professional University Administrators, leaders of academic communities, media specialists and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

At the occasion, Princess Oladunni Odu, Secretary to the Ondo State Government will be honoured with an award for her contributions to development of education in Ondo State.

FUTA Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, will serve as the Chairman of the occasion while the Registrar, Mr Richard Arifalo is the Chief Host.

