Confusion as Kano promotes pupils to primary 7

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 10:35 am


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Richard Elesho
The Kano State Government may have clandestinely introduced an extension into its primary school system.
After failing to organise the usual common entrance examination for Primary six pupils, the government has reportedly promoted them to Primary seven.
The development has created confusion for the affected pupils and their parents, as the Primary School System ordinarily terminates in class six, after which pupils proceed to secondary school.
The final examination is organised yearly by the Kano Education Resources Department (KERD) for all graduating Primary Six pupils.
A teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The students were moved to Class 7 where they only gist with their friends and play.
“The transition of pupils to junior secondary school was also delayed in the last academic session.”
Mallam Lawan, a father of one of the affected pupils, said he had stopped his child from going to school and had fully engaged him in another activity to save cost.
“We are waiting for the government to fix a date for the examination only then he will fully resume school,” Lawan said.
Teachers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also complained about a drop in school attendance as some of the parents have asked their children to stay at home.
New Telegraph reports that Spokesman for the State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, said the state government is planning to fix a date for the examination.

