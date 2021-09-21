Buhari asks Senate to confirm new board members for EFCC

Buhari asks Senate to confirm new board members for EFCC

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 5:01 pm


President Buhari

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Sept. 21, 2021 (NAN) The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm appointment of  Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The request was contained in a letter, dated Sept. 17, and read during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Those to be confirmed include George Ekpungu, Secretary (Cross River); Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu); Alhaji Kola Adesina (Kwara); and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).

