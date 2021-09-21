2023: Igbo group faults Northern Elders Forum on presidency

2023: Igbo group faults Northern Elders Forum on presidency

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 12:14 am


NEF Spokesperson, Hakeem Baba Ahmed: says North not ready to relinquish power in 2023

NEF Spokesperson, Hakeem Baba Ahmed: says North not ready to relinquish power in 2023

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Concerned Igbo Stakeholders Forum (CISF) a pressure group has faulted the Northern Elders Forum (NEF)’s position that the North will hold on to power beyond 2023.

Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, the spokesperson for the group said this in a statement in Enugu on Monday.

Okenwa described such position as very disappointing and an aspersion to the intelligence and patience of the people in Southern part of the country.

According to him, such comments are capable of exacerbating the already fragile peace of the country.
“Thus, it might further fuel secessionist movements in the country,” he said.

Okenwa noted that in the spirit of equity and fairness, a president from Southern part of the country, specifically the South-East, should be a non-negotiable agenda in 2023.

“Southern Nigeria is more united than ever; and will vehemently resist any attempt to impose a Northern President on Nigerians come 2023,” he said.

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesperson had while delivering an address at the maiden Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series in Zaria, disclosed that the North was not ready to relinquish power in 2023.

“The North is not for sale and Northerners will surprise those waiting for them to queue up in 2023 and be given money in exchange for their votes.

“Anyone who does not want a Northerner as President should leave the country if one emerges.

“We will lead Nigeria the way we have led Nigeria before, whether we are President or Vice President, we will lead Nigeria. We have the majority of the votes and the democracy says vote whom you want.

“Why should we accept second class position when we know we can buy form and contest for first class and we will win,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN 4 hours ago

    2023: Why I will support Osinbajo – Nasarawa Governor
    File: Gunmen: abduct couple to be in Ekiti 4 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct would-be couple in Ekiti
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo photos; Tolani Alli 4 hours ago

    2023: Group seeks Nasarawa Assembly support for Osinbajo
    Antonio Guterres, UN chief 5 hours ago

    Guterres charges world leaders to get SDGs back on track
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) receiving letter of nomination as SUN Man of the Year 2020 from the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the SUN (Newspaper) Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh (left) at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday. 5 hours ago

    Foreign loan: It’s ‘baffling’ Rivers will not benefit, says Wike
    Pupils of Asoro Public Primary School, in Benin, Edo State, wading through flood water on Monday 6 hours ago

    Flood sacks primary school in Edo
    6 hours ago

    Elections in Africa must follow democratic process – Osinbajo
    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State 6 hours ago

    One killed, 3 injured over ban on CDAs, Edo community leader alleges