One killed, 3 injured over ban on CDAs, Edo community leader alleges

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Elders of Ubiaza community, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, have appealed to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu and the Director of DSS to rescue the community from unwarranted attacks from marauding gangs over ban on Community Development Association (CDA), in their community.

The acting Odionweres (head) of the community, Pa Joe Osaheni, who made the call on Monday in Benin, while speaking with journalists, alleged that one person has been killed and three others sustained gunshot injuries from the incessant attacks by the gang he alleged was led by one Osabuohen Osagiede Uhunmwangho (aka Crisis General).

He said crisis started ever since the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, placed a ban on the activities of the CDAs in the various communities.

The Ubiaza community head gave the name of the dead person as Isaac Onoriode, whose remains, he said are still lying in the morgue of an unnamed hospital while the three others are receiving treatment for gun wounds.

He further alleged that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during the invasions, and their ‘Ogua-edion’, a situation he alleged has forced them (elders of the community) to abandon their community.

“The elders and some of the indigenes of Ubiaza community have run away from home following the marauding gang led by Osabuohen Osagiede Uhunmwangho (aka Crisis General) orchestrated by him to invade and destroy properties worth millions of naira and Ogua-edion of the community, for the sake of taking over, sell and take control of the land of Ubiaza Community with impunity at the expense of the people,” he said.

When contacted on phone, Osagiede Uhunmwangho who denied the allegation, added that the allegations were made up to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

Uhunmwangho noted that he is neither from the community nor reside there.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, SP Kotongs Bello, said he was yet to be briefed about the activities currently going on at the said community.