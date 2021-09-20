MTV BASE debuts hot new chart show

MTV Base premiered its hot new show, ‘Top 10 Street Anthems’, on Saturday, 4th September at 11:00 WAT.

Fresh off being recognised as the ‘Outstanding Entertainment Company of the Decade’ at the 8th Annual Awards of Excellence by Marketing Edge, MTV Base premiered its hot new show, ‘Top 10 Street Anthems’, on Saturday, 4th September at 11:00 WAT.

Top Ten Street anthems is a weekly show that rounds down the trendy, chart topping songs shutting down the streets and airwaves.

The Senior Channels Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (parent brand of MTV Base), Solafunmi Sosanya added that, “The new show brings a fresh, contagious energy which will translate nicely to our youthful, teeming audience. The show will embody and promote our local colloquialisms, culture, and heritage as Nigerians while also serving as a connector for people across various economic and demographic strata.”

There’s so much to look forward to in this brand new, sensational season of the MTV Base ‘Top 10 Street Anthems’, so join Ilooise every Saturday at 11:00 WAT on MTV Base, DSTV channel 322 and GOtv channel 72, as he ranks your favourite songs from 10 to 1. Follow @MTVBaseWest for more info.

Will your faves make it to MTV Base’s Top 10 Street Anthems chart this week? Find out this Saturday at 11:00 WAT!

