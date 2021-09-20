Fuel scarcity looms in Rivers as marketers threaten strike

Fuel scarcity looms in Rivers as marketers threaten strike

Monday, September 20, 2021 3:05 pm


IPMAN: Threatens strike over police takeover of secretariat in Port Harcourt

IPMAN: Threatens strike over police takeover of secretariat in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers chapter, has given 48 hours ultimatum to Police to vacate its secretariat, or it would shut down its services in the state.

In a statement released in Port Harcourt, State Chairman of IPMAN, Joseph Obele, alleged that police takeover of their secretariat has affected loading and dispensing of petroleum products as well as its administrative functions.

He also frowned at what he described as consistent harassment of IPMAN leadership in Rivers State by some Police officers allegedly directed by an undisclosed Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Obele said: “The consistent interference of some officers of Nigeria Police with claims to have the directive of a particular DIG, Abuja, and by that, are now harassing and intimidating the authentic elected leadership of IPMAN, in collaboration with some miscreants who are not even members of IPMAN, can no longer be accepted by us.”

“Our national executive committee under the leadership of our national president, Engr. F. Sanusi, has directed that we should remain calm and peaceful and call for higher authorities to intervene.

“We shall remain calm and continue with loading activities and dispensing to the general public.”

IPMAN has also called on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to call on the officers to vacate its secretariat to order to avoid fuel scarcity in the state.

He urged: “We, hereby, call on the intervention of the governor of Rivers State, Inspector General of Police, Rivers State Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS (Department of Security Service) to withdraw such officers of the Nigeria Police within 48 hours from our secretariat at Alesa Eleme.”

“We shall be left with no option than to withdraw our services as soon as possible, if urgent intervention is not taken.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu Signs Open Cattle Grazing Prohibition Bill Into Law
    VP Yemi Osinbajo 1 hour ago

    Osinbajo’s tact and national cohesion
    File: Nigerian troops: eliminate bandits in Niger State 2 hours ago

    Niger: Troops intercept fleeing bandits, eliminate 42
    2 hours ago

    Ladejobi Shuaib Commissions Relaxation Hub and Security Outpost
    2 hours ago

    21 Nigerian Students awarded Stallion Empowerment Initiative Scholarship, 2021
    2 hours ago

    Tracing grazing routes through the Presidential Villa
    NNPC Headquarters, Abuja and the Corporations’s GMD, Mele Kyari: Kyari explains how NNPC made first profit in 44 years 2 hours ago

    NNPC Records Crude Oil, Gas Sales of $219.75m in May
    MTV Base premiered its hot new show, ‘Top 10 Street Anthems’, on Saturday, 4th September at 11:00 WAT. 4 hours ago

    MTV BASE debuts hot new chart show