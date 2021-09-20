Flood sacks primary school in Edo

Monday, September 20, 2021


Pupils of Asoro Public Primary School, in Benin, Edo State, wading through flood water on Monday

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Hundreds of pupils of Asoro Public Primary School, in Benin, Edo State, were stranded on Monday, following the heavy flood water that Sacked the school. morning overwhelmed by a rampaging flood which took over their school.

The school is located along Sakponba Road, in Oredo Local Government Area of the State.

The pupils who started coming to school as early as 7.00 am, were unable to have access to their various classrooms, due to the ravaging flood caused by an all-night downpour.

Some of the older ones were seen carrying the younger ones on their back across the over flooded school compound.

One of the parents, Osarodion Ezekiel, who brought his children to the school disclosed that flooding has been an age-long problem in the school.

He said: “Whenever it rains, I fear for these children, because all these places are always overflooded, the government should do something about this school, look at these small children, I pray none of them dies here.

“You know the problem with our government is that their children don’t attend government schools so whatever happens to children in government school is not their problem.”

Another parent, Mercy Aigbe, whose daughter is in primary 4, said she knew that there would be problem in the school, going by the morning rain.

“My daughter is in primary 4. When the rain started this morning, I knew there are going to be trouble for the children in the school. So, I decided to bring my daughter to school myself. The government should please help us,” she said.

