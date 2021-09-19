Police intercept ‘one chance’ robbers, rescue lady, recover N401,000 in Abuja

Police intercept ‘one chance’ robbers, rescue lady, recover N401,000 in Abuja

Sunday, September 19, 2021 2:55 pm


Police patrol: nab one chance robbers, rescue lady in Abuja

Police patrol: nab one chance robbers, rescue lady in Abuja

By Monday Ijeh

The Police in the FCT say they have arrested two suspects in Abuja over “one chance’’ con trap, rescued a female victim and recovered N401,000.

Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

“One chance’’ is a crime in which assailants pose as cab drivers and passengers, take victims, particularly female commuters into their cabs and dispossess them of their valuables.

DSP Adeh said the suspects in this instance were arrested by operatives of Wuse Division of the police on “stop-and-search’’ duty to specially look out for victims of “one-chance’’ criminals.

She stated that exhibits recovered from the suspects were one black Toyota Corolla car, their operational vehicle, N401,000, Point-of-Sale machine, four mobile phones, two sharp knives, ropes, foreign currency notes and duct tape.

She said preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the two suspects posed as taxi driver and passenger waiting to pick other passengers.

“In this instance, the suspects picked up the victim who had just closed from work.

“On their way to her destination, the assailants locked the car, changed the route, tied her up and demanded for her ATM card.

“They also threatened to rape and kill her if she doesn’t cooperate with them,” she stated.

She said N391,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s account via ATM and POS transactions, adding that the N10,000 cash in her possession was also collected.

Adeh added that one of the suspects, who tried to evade arrest, was intercepted by the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Mr Sunday Babaji, who was also, on routine confidence building patrol around the axis.

She stated that Mr Babaji pledged the commitment of the command to curtail the activities of “one chance’’ and other criminal elements in the FCT.

He enjoined residents to continue to support the police, particularly, by reporting all suspicious movements, emergencies and distresses, through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Babaji also pledged to ensure diligent investigations and prosecution of the suspects.

He warned all perpetrators of “one-chance’’ and other forms of crimes and criminality within the FCT to desist forthwith, adding that, the law would surely catch up with them.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    (FILE PHOTO) Local vigilantes in Nigeria: kill 11 bandits, rescue two victims in Kogi 6 mins ago

    Kogi: Vigilante group kills 11 bandits, rescue 2 kidnap victims
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: 2 hours ago

    Gunmen shoot 3 policemen dead in Anambra
    3 hours ago

    Still on FKK…Some Mothers Do Have Them…
    3 hours ago

    Buhari appoints Ararume, Chairman NNPC Limited, Akinyelure, others board members, Kyari CEO
    Justice Mohammed Tanko, Chief Justice of the Federation 4 hours ago

    NJC recommends appointment of 6 Chief Judges, 31 other Judicial officers
    4 hours ago

    Ibadan to Lagos by Train
    Governor David Umahi: attacked by PDP, governors over zoning 4 hours ago

    2023: PDP, Governors attack Umahi over zoning
    INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu 4 hours ago

    Hoodlums set another INEC office in Enugu ablaze