Gallant Kogi vigilante commander shot dead

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Two days after unknown assailants killed five soldiers and a civilian in an attack that saw more than 200 inmates escape from a Correctional facility in Kabba, headquarter of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA Kogi State, gunmen have also left their mark in another part of the state.

Alhassan Alhassan, a popular vigilante commander in the State was shot dead in a gun duel on Tuesday.

The deceased and others engaged kidnappers in a forest around Tanahu community in Gegu-Beki under Kogi Local Government Area.

A member of the team confirmed the incident. He said Alhassan led his men to face the criminals who have been terrorising locals in Aduho and Tanahu communities.

The commander was hit in the abdomen and died within a short period.

His body was taken to Toto, his hometown, in Nasarawa state, and buried according to Islamic rites.

The Onyiwo of Gegu-Beki, Alhaji Mohmmed Abba Suleiman expressed sadness over the demise of the citizen who led a number of successful operations in his lifetime.